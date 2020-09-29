Erma “Jean” Lyman (1928-2020)

Erma “Jean” Lyman, age 92, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 3:55 P.M. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in her home. Mrs. Lyman was a lifelong resident of Williams County and a 1946 graduate of Montpelier High School. She was affiliated with St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon and enjoyed her time with her family.

Jean was born on April 22, 1928, in Bridgewater Township, Ohio, the daughter of Buel E. and Mable Loretta (Owen) Brandon. She married William E. Lyman and he preceded her in death on June 3, 1998.

Survivors include three sons, Terry Lyman, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Chris (Sharon) Lyman, of Edon, Ohio, and Garrison (Lynn) Lyman, of Ann Arbor, Michigan; two daughters, Vickie (Larry) Thiel, of Edon, and Lori (Bruce) Bashor, of Montpelier; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Caryl Schaffter, of Edon. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Wyatt Brandon Thiel.

Private graveside services and interment will be held in Edon Cemetery with Deacon Jean Wise officiating.

Memorials are requested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or Ronald McDonald House.