Sports Schedule For Friday, April 9th, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Archbold @ Sylvania Northview 5pm
Wauseon @ Rossford 5pm
Montpelier @ Stryker 5pm
North Central @ Pettisville 5pm
Hilltop @ Ayersville 5pm
Evergreen @ Springfield 5pm
VARSITY BASEBALL
Ayersville @ Archbold 5pm
Fremont (IN) @ Wauseon 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Stryker 5pm
North Central @ Pettisville 5pm
Bryan @ Bowling Green 5pm
VARSITY TRACK
Bryan @ Lima Bath Invitational 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Bowling Green Invitational 4:30pm
BOYS TENNIS
Maumee @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Bryan @ Bowling Green 5pm
