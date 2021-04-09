Sports Schedule For Friday, April 9th, 2021

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 9, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Archbold @ Sylvania Northview 5pm

Wauseon @ Rossford 5pm

Montpelier @ Stryker 5pm

North Central @ Pettisville 5pm

Hilltop @ Ayersville 5pm

Evergreen @ Springfield 5pm

VARSITY BASEBALL

Ayersville @ Archbold 5pm

Fremont (IN) @ Wauseon 5:30pm

Montpelier @ Stryker 5pm

North Central @ Pettisville 5pm

Bryan @ Bowling Green 5pm

VARSITY TRACK

Bryan @ Lima Bath Invitational 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Bowling Green Invitational 4:30pm

BOYS TENNIS

Maumee @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Bryan @ Bowling Green 5pm

 

newspaper-banner-ad-1.jpg

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Friday, April 9th, 2021"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*