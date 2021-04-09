Jean Howell (1933-2021)

Jean M. Howell, age 88, of Archbold passed away April 8, 2021 in Wauseon, Ohio. Jean spent her life caring for her family and her home. Born January 2, 1933 in Bakersville, NC, Jean was the daughter of the late Howard and Viola (Roberts) McKinney.

She later married the love of her life, Guy Howell, on February 10, 1952. Guy preceded her in death in 1997. Jean and Guy lived in Archbold from 1967 to 1976, when they moved to Aberdeen, MS, where they lived for the next 21 years.

Jean was active in the United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, and served with various charitable organizations in that area. She returned to Archbold in 1998 after the death of her husband. Jean was a member of the Archbold United Methodist Church and the Archbold Garden Club. She also loved to travel.

Surviving Jean is her daughter, Pam (Bob) Howell-Beach of Maumee; son, Dennis (Tanya) Howell of Archbold; grandson, Kiel (Sarah) Howell; grandson, Ryan Howell; three step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Jean is preceded in death by her husband and parents.

A memorial service for Jean will take place on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold at 11am. A time to gather will start at 10 am before the service. Pastor Dale Kern will officiate. Social distancing and masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold is honored to serve the Howell family.

