FCCC Holds Virtual Job & Career Fair

The 6th Annual Job & Career Fair was recently held virtually at Four County Career Center with over 26 area employers available for seniors to meet with.

Over 185 students had the chance to discuss their career options with local businesses, apply for positions, and see the opportunities that are available to them.

Shown speaking during a live Zoom session with employers are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Sara Barnum (Hilltop) and Annabelle Hughes (Delta) both Exercise Science & Sports Medicine students. Karlee Badenhop, Job Placement Coordinator, made the arrangements for the event.