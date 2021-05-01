Spring Sports Scoreboard For Saturday, May 1st

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 1, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Stryker 18 Delta 5 (5 innings)

Delta 9 Stryker 8

Swanton 6 Toledo Central Catholic 1

Evergreen 22 Fayette 0 (4 innings)

VARSITY BASEBALL

Archbold 2 Ottoville 1

Ottawa Hills 4 Evergreen 0

Pettisville 16 Fayette 2 (6 innings)

Montpelier 12 Delphos St. John 2 (5 innings)

Bellevue 6 Bryan 0

BOYS TENNIS

Wauseon 3 Van Wert 2

Bryan 5 Celina 0

BOYS VARSITY TRACK

Hopewell-Loudon Invitational

TEAM SCORES: 1. Hopewell-Loudon 189.9; 2. Delta 141.5; 3. Gibsonburg 101; 4. New Riegel 89; 5. Bucyrus 86

GIRLS VARSITY TRACK

Hopewell-Loudon Invitational

TEAM SCORES: 1. Hopwell-Loudon 178; 2. Gibsonburg 158; 3. Delta 121; Tiffin Calvert 78; 5. Buckeye Central 58

 

