Spring Sports Scoreboard For Saturday, May 1st

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Stryker 18 Delta 5 (5 innings)
Delta 9 Stryker 8
Swanton 6 Toledo Central Catholic 1
Evergreen 22 Fayette 0 (4 innings)
VARSITY BASEBALL
Archbold 2 Ottoville 1
Ottawa Hills 4 Evergreen 0
Pettisville 16 Fayette 2 (6 innings)
Montpelier 12 Delphos St. John 2 (5 innings)
Bellevue 6 Bryan 0
BOYS TENNIS
Wauseon 3 Van Wert 2
Bryan 5 Celina 0
BOYS VARSITY TRACK
Hopewell-Loudon Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Hopewell-Loudon 189.9; 2. Delta 141.5; 3. Gibsonburg 101; 4. New Riegel 89; 5. Bucyrus 86
GIRLS VARSITY TRACK
Hopewell-Loudon Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Hopwell-Loudon 178; 2. Gibsonburg 158; 3. Delta 121; Tiffin Calvert 78; 5. Buckeye Central 58
