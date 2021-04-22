Spring Sports Scoreboard For Thursday, April 22nd, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL

North Central 22 Fayette 0 (5 innings)

Montpelier 7 Hilltop 2

Edon 9 Pettisville 6

Wauseon 1 Evergreen 0

Archbold 10 Patrick Henry 6

Liberty Center 10 Swanton 7

Wayne Trace 5 Edgerton 1

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Archbold 5 Patrick Henry 1

Swanton 11 Liberty Center 7

Evergreen 7 Wauseon 3

Hilltop 18 Montpelier 4 (5 innings)

Edon 19 Pettisville 11

North Central 13 Fayette 3 (5 innings)

BOYS TENNIS

Ottawa Hills 5 Archbold 0

Wauseon 4 Rossford 1

Bryan 3 Lima Shawnee 2

 

