Spring Sports Scoreboard For Thursday, April 22nd, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL
North Central 22 Fayette 0 (5 innings)
Montpelier 7 Hilltop 2
Edon 9 Pettisville 6
Wauseon 1 Evergreen 0
Archbold 10 Patrick Henry 6
Liberty Center 10 Swanton 7
Wayne Trace 5 Edgerton 1
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Archbold 5 Patrick Henry 1
Swanton 11 Liberty Center 7
Evergreen 7 Wauseon 3
Hilltop 18 Montpelier 4 (5 innings)
Edon 19 Pettisville 11
North Central 13 Fayette 3 (5 innings)
BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa Hills 5 Archbold 0
Wauseon 4 Rossford 1
Bryan 3 Lima Shawnee 2
