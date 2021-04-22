Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 16 Indictments

On April 19, 2021, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

RHEA M. BOCKELMAN, age 29, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. On or about July 16, 2020, she allegedly sold or offered to sell methamphetamine. 21CR42.

MICHAEL C. OSBORNE, age 49, of Delta, OH, was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and one count of Trafficking in Cocaine. On or about January 28, 2020 to February 11, 2020, he allegedly sold or offered to sell oxycodone, cocaine, and methamphetamine. 21CR43.

MICHAEL N. WALKER, age 37, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about March 21, 2021, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 21CR35.

ISAIAH D. SOLOMON, age 22, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and one count of Permitting Drug Abuse. On or about August 7, 2020, he allegedly sold or offered to sell methamphetamine and allegedly permitted his vehicle to be used for the commission of a felony drug abuse offense.

21CR44.

JORDAN L. McGOWAN, age 23, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. On or about August 7, 2020, he allegedly sold or offered to sell methamphetamine. 21CR41.

MICHAEL L. HARRISON, age 38, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. On or about June 18, 2020 and July 20, 2020, he allegedly sold or offered to sell a controlled substance. 21CR45.

RICHARD L. TYSON, age 43, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Trafficking In Marijuana and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. On or about June 4, 2020 to June 16, 2020, he allegedly sold or offered to sell ecstasy in the vicinity of a juvenile and marijuana. 21CR46.

HUNTER E. WILDER, age 23, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about October 3, 2020, he allegedly possessed a controlled substance. 21CR48.

TRISHA N. CORLEY, age 33, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. On or about March 23, 2021, she allegedly trespassed in a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present. 21CR38.

SARAH B. DOREMUS, age 30, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, one count of Grand Theft, one count of Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, and one count of Carrying Concealed Weapons. On or about March 27, 2021, she allegedly stole a cell phone from an elderly person, and allegedly stole a motor vehicle and a firearm. She also allegedly possessed a concealed firearm. 21CR37.

BRANDI S. SHADBOLT, age 30, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about September 11, 2020, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 21CR51.

KRYSTAL A. BOULTON, age 38, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about January 8, 2021 to March 15, 2021, she allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. 21CR50.

AUSTIN J. SOURS, age 23, of Albion, MI, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer. On or about April 2, 2021 to April 3, 2021, he allegedly failed to comply with an order or signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, allegedly causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons and property. 21CR39.

NICOLAS A. GILLILAND, age 18, of Archbold, OH, was indicted On three counts of Theft and one count of Theft From a Person in a Protected Class. On or about March 22, 2021 to March 23, 2021, he allegedly stole coins from an elderly person and allegedly stole a credit card, blank checks, cash, electronics, gift cards, and miscellaneous items from other individuals. 21CR49.

ALEXIS M. DQHM, age 25, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on five counts of Theft of Drugs. On or about October 7, 2020 to April 7, 2021, she allegedly stole dangerous drugs. 21CR40.

JENNIFER N. MANLOVE, age 41, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Identity Fraud Against a Person in a Protected Class. On or about March 5, 2020 to March 23, 2020, she allegedly used personal identifying information of an elderly person with the intent to hold herself out to be the other person. 21CR47.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.