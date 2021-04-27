Spring Sports Scoreboard For Tuesday, April 27th

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Evergreen 17 Rossford 0 (5 innings)
Wauseon 16 St. Ursula 5 (6 innings)
Oak Harbor 10 Swanton 4
Bryan 4 Lima Senior 0
Paulding 11 Archbold 10 (8 innings)
Fairview 11 Edgerton 1 (5 innings)
Pettisville 23 Fayette (4 innings)
Edon 10 Stryker 3
Hilltop 11 North Central 1 (6 innings)
VARSITY BASEBALL
North Central 13 Hilltop 2 (6 innings)
Edon 10 Stryker 0 (6 innings)
Pettisville 17 Fayette 0 (5 innings)
Fairview 10 Edgerton 2
Wauseon 9 Toledo Start 6
Archbold 20 Paulding 7 (5 innings)
Evergreen 5 Lake 4
BOYS VARSITY TRACK
Liberty Center 65 Evergreen 61.5 Patrick Henry 40.5
Delta 70 Bryan 66
Fayette 56.5 Pettisville 53 Stryker 18.5
GIRLS VARSITY TRACK
Liberty Center 120 Patrick Henry 38 Evergreen 11
Bryan 67.5 Delta 62.5
Pettisville 77.5 Fayette 43.5 Stryker 29
BOYS TENNIS
Archbold 3 Wauseon 2
Ottawa Hills 3 Bryan 2
