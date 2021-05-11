Spring Sports Scoreboard For Tuesday, May 11th

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 11, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL

Fairview 10 Delta 0 (6 innings)

Wauseon 7 Tinora 6

Montpelier 7 Pettisville 6

Defiance 8 Archbold 1

Hilltop 12 Stryker 2 (6 innings)

Edon 10 Fayette 3

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Division III Sectional Semifinals

Archbold 13 Montpelier 5

Evergreen 17 Delta 1 (5 innings)

Division IV Sectional Semifinal

Miller City 5 Pettisville 2

Regular Season

Edon 15 Fayette 5 (5 innings)

Hilltop 14 Stryker 0 (5 innings)

Sylvania Northview 11 Wauseon 1 (5 innings)

Bryan 5 Edgerton 1

BOYS TENNIS

Sylvania Southview 4 Archbold 1

Springfield 4 Wauseon 1

Bryan 4 Anthony Wayne 1

 

