VARSITY BASEBALL
Fairview 10 Delta 0 (6 innings)
Wauseon 7 Tinora 6
Montpelier 7 Pettisville 6
Defiance 8 Archbold 1
Hilltop 12 Stryker 2 (6 innings)
Edon 10 Fayette 3
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Division III Sectional Semifinals
Archbold 13 Montpelier 5
Evergreen 17 Delta 1 (5 innings)
Division IV Sectional Semifinal
Miller City 5 Pettisville 2
Regular Season
Edon 15 Fayette 5 (5 innings)
Hilltop 14 Stryker 0 (5 innings)
Sylvania Northview 11 Wauseon 1 (5 innings)
Bryan 5 Edgerton 1
BOYS TENNIS
Sylvania Southview 4 Archbold 1
Springfield 4 Wauseon 1
Bryan 4 Anthony Wayne 1
Be the first to comment on "Spring Sports Scoreboard For Tuesday, May 11th"