St. Caspar Knights Of Columbus Host Free Throw Contest

CONTEST WINNERS … On Sunday January 12th St. Caspar Knights of Columbus hosted the local level competition for the Ohio K of C Free Throw Contest. The contest was open to all area boys and girls ages 9-14. Shown are the 1st place finishers who now advance to district competition in February. Front (L-R) Sidney O’Dell- Sophia Browning -Kasmyn Carroll- Addy Case. Back (L-R) Gary Kohls (K of C Rep.)- Kowen Carroll- Brody Shehorn- Kyle Galvin- Jamison Knight.