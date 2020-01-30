Stryker High School Takes On A Vintage Hollywood Flair For Homecoming Night

(PHOTO COURTESY OF VP SPORTS & SCHOOLS)

By: Timothy Kays

The Tinora Rams escaped with a win over the Stryker Panthers, but they failed to put a damper on the ‘Vintage Hollywood’ Homecoming celebration that reverberated through the halls on the evening of January 18. The men of the royal court sported cobalt blue tuxedos, and the attendants were adorned in gowns of light pink.

The student body of Stryker High School selected Makenzie Cadwell and Emanuel Villanueva as their 2019-2020 Homecoming King and Queen.

Homecoming Queen Makenzie, a.k.a. “Ging”, is the daughter of Heather and Jason Cadwell. She has two older siblings; Kyleigh and Emily, and one younger brother; Jacob. She is involved with volleyball, track, student council basketball, NHS, PBIS, softball, and Art and Spanish Club. Her hobbies include watching Netflix and Disney Plus, and hanging out with her friends and family Her plans for the future are to go to college, get her bachelor’s degree in nursing, become a traveling nurse, and figure the rest out as she goes.

King Emanuel, a.k.a. “Manny”, is the son of Sonia Castillo and Jazz Vilanueva. He has one younger brother – Mateo. Manny is involved with cross-country, track, and Spanish and Art Club. His hobbies include watching the Dallas Cowboys play and listening to music. Emanuel’s plan for the future is to go to college and run at the collegiate level.

The freshmen attendants was Jessie Currier. Jessie is the daughter of Tonya Moreland and Tony Currier. She has six older sisters; Summer, Rae, Kaelyn, Lexi, Eryn, and Bailey, and two younger sisters; Brooke and Elle. She is involved with basketball, volleyball and student council. After high school, Jessie wants to go to college, but she hasn’t decided what she wants to do yet.

Jessie was escorted by Levi Barnum, the son of Dave and Sue Barnum. He has three older siblings: Ashley, Jakob, and Sara. This tall, respectful, and athletic freshman enjoys playing sports, hanging out with friends, and watching Netflix. He is involved in basketball, football, Art and Spanish Club, and FFA. After high school, Levi wants to go to college and then get a job.

The sophomore class was represented by Kaila Patterson and Tristan Atkinson. Kaila is the daughter of Ryan and Yvonne Patterson. She has a younger sister Adelina, a twin sister Kiah, and an older brother Tyrel. She is involved with basketball and track. Her hobbies include laying in bed while watching Disney Plus or Netflix, and hanging out with friends. Kaila knows that after high school, she wants to go to college, but has not decided what she would like to study.

Tristan is the son of Elbie and Holly Atkinson. Tristan has an older brother; Anthony, a younger brother; Walker and two younger sisters; Hannah and Olivia. Tristan is involved with golf, Quiz Bowl, and band. His hobbies include playing guitar, drums, bass, and piano, working with technology, and playing golf. After high school Tristan would like to go to Northwest State for Cybersecurity and Networking, then go to Recording Workshop in Chillicothe, get an Audio Engineering certificate, and open a studio with his cousin.

The Juniors selected as their representatives Kinsey Myers and Spencer Clingaman. Kinsey is the daughter of Keith and Janet Myers. She has two younger siblings: Marissa and Jacob. She is involved with volleyball, basketball, track, student council, and FCA. She enjoys playing and watching sports, spending time with family and friends, and laying out by the pool. After high school, Kinsey would like to go to college and see what the future brings.

Spencer Clingaman is the son Jeff and Laura Clingaman. He has one younger sister: Oliviah. He is involved with golf and basketball. His hobbies include golfing, playing basketball, and hanging out with his friends and girlfriend. After high school, Spencer would like to go to college, get married, and start a family.

The Stryker High School Class of 2020 was represented by Courtney Stewart and Dylan Lester. Courtney is the only daughter of John and Lisa Emily Stewart. She has two older brothers: Jacob and Jerid, and one younger brother, Cody. She is involved with student council, NHS, basketball, volleyball, softball, and Art and Spanish Club. She enjoys sleeping, eating ice cream (or just food in general) and playing sports. Her plans for the future include going to Northwest State for two years, transfer and go into physical therapy then graduate, get married, and start a family.

Courtney’s escort, Dylan Lester, is the son of Todd and Jamie Replogle. He is an only child. When not at school, Dylan spends most of his time working. He likes to spend his free time going to concerts. His plans for the future include going to Northwest State and graduating with a major in business or finance.

Representing the Stryker Class of 2032 was Harper Woolace and Gunnar Short. Harper is the daughter of Tyler and Jamie Woolace. Harper has one older brother; Oakley. She enjoys playing with her cousins, swimming in Mimi and Grandpa’s pool, playing Legos with her brother, baking with mom, and playing tackle with dad.When she grows up, she said she would like to be a mom, teacher, baker, a hair salon girl, and an ice cream maker.

The crown bearer was Gunnar Short. Gunnar is the son of Derrick and Allison Short. He has a younger sister; June and a younger “brother”…his dog, Marshall. During his free time, he likes to play Legos at school, go to the lake, and hang out with his dad in the shop. When he grows up, he said he wants to be a police officer.

Timothy can be reached at tim@thevillagereporter.com