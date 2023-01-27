St. John Lutheran Shoe Drive Helps LYF Fundraise To Help Families In Developing Nations

By: Amy Wendt

Does the task “cleaning closets” need to be checked off of your to-do list? A local church is ready to help take shoes that you no longer need off your hands for a good cause!

The LYF (Lutheran Youth Fellowship) group of St. John Lutheran, T-079 State Route 66, Stryker, (located on the corner of State Route 6 and 66 South of Archbold) are collecting gently worn, used, and new shoes for the organization Funds2Orgs.

Funds received from the shoe drive will go toward the group’s summer mission trip, service projects, and other events.

LYF is hoping to meet its goal of 2,500 pairs by the end of this winter.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Org’s network of microenterprise (small business) partners.

Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs by helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.

Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe, and house their families.

One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” shared Jody Hulbert, LYF leader. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us.”

“By doing so, we raise money for our mission trip and service projects, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Donations may be dropped off at St. John Lutheran, T-079 State Route 66, Stryker, (located on the corner of State Route 6 and 66 South of Archbold) where you will find a donation box just inside the main entrance doors.

For additional information, contact Jody Hulbert, Youth Leader St. John LYF 419-267-5266 stjohn6and66@bright.net.

Amy can be reached at amy@thevillagereporter.com