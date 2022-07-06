St. Mary Catholic Church In Edgerton Hosting Fr. Michael Moore

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) Time for Spiritual Renewal St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton is hosting Fr. Michael Moore, St. Patrick Fathers, to help us grow spiritually.

Come and be touched at the Parish Mission with Fr. Michael’s reflections on “Nourishment for Our Spiritual Journey”.

He will be presenting Mass with reflections twice daily the week of July 18-21. Each day the same reflection will be given at 9 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville and then repeated at 7 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will take place each day during the Mission at St. Mary. For more information contact St. Mary Catholic Church at 419-298-2540.