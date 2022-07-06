St. Mary Catholic Church In Edgerton Hosting Fr. Michael Moore

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 6, 2022

News Article Views: 79

(PRESS RELEASE) Time for Spiritual Renewal St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton is hosting Fr. Michael Moore, St. Patrick Fathers, to help us grow spiritually.

Come and be touched at the Parish Mission with Fr. Michael’s reflections on “Nourishment for Our Spiritual Journey”.

He will be presenting Mass with reflections twice daily the week of July 18-21. Each day the same reflection will be given at 9 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville and then repeated at 7 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will take place each day during the Mission at St. Mary. For more information contact St. Mary Catholic Church at 419-298-2540.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, https://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "St. Mary Catholic Church In Edgerton Hosting Fr. Michael Moore"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*