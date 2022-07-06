Swanton Man Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas For Drug Possession

Facebook

A Swanton, Ohio man was sentenced on July 5, 2022, In the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Trey Patterson, 27, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. He possessed Oxycodone.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Patterson to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and GPS expenses, successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court Program, continue with treatment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, obtain his GED within 180 days, have no contact with the victim, obtain a valid driver’s license and auto insurance, and abide by an 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. curfew, unless working.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Patterson spending 6-12 months in prison.