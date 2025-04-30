St. Mary Children Celebrate First Holy Communion

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CELEBRATING COMMUNION … With hearts full of joy, the 2nd grade children of St. Mary parish received Jesus in the Sacrament of the Eucharist for the very first time on Sunday. May they continue to grow closer to Jesus throughout their lives in the Eucharist. Pictured are: 1st Row – Louise Sonneberger, Ella Boeke, Levi Boeke. 2nd Row – Blake Beagle, Ally Cape, Daize Laney, Felicity Zumbaugh. 3rd Row – Carter Adkins, Avery Everetts, Owen Apple, Oliva Herman. 4th Row – Mrs. Taylor, Principal; Deacon Rod Conkle; Father Dan Borgelt; Mrs. Karrie Kimpel, CCD Director; and Mrs. Richardson, Teacher.