Celebrate National Train Day On May 10 At The Museum Of Fulton County

PRESS RELEASE – The Museum of Fulton County will be celebrating National Train Day on Saturday, May 10 with model train displays, hands-on activities for children, and the All Aboard! exhibit highlighting the history of trains in Fulton County.

“We’re excited to be joining in the National Train Day celebration again this year with even more model trains running in the lobby and train-themed activities for children,” shared John Swearingen, Jr., director of the Museum of Fulton County.

“This will also be the last chance for guests to view our amazing train exhibit in the Worthington Gallery before some of the artifacts and displays move to a new location at the Wauseon Depot!”

Museum guests will certainly be smiling as they watch tiny trains travel ‘round the tracks, through tunnels, and past tiny homes and community buildings.

The Swanton Area Model Railroad Club will have a number of train layouts in the lobby including an O-scale trolley layout with moving vehicles and an N-scale layout. Guests of all ages will enjoy looking at these detailed displays and visiting with the train club members.

The All Aboard! train exhibit also includes a working model train display representing a typical Fulton County landscape. Children will enjoy climbing into the playhouse switch/watch tower to view the Wabash and New York Central model train display.

While visiting the museum on National Train Day, there will also be some hands-on activities for children and guests will enjoy touring the popular All Aboard! train exhibit to explore the history of trains in this region.

The interactive exhibit features train and depot artifacts, model trains, and hands-on activities focused on the people who worked on and around the railroad.

“Our All Aboard! train exhibit tells the stories of local people involved with the railroad including passengers, depot employees and community members,” Swearingen added.

“Guests can learn more about the electric trollies, steam and diesel engines that have crisscrossed Fulton County and have helped our villages to thrive.”

This train exhibit features a variety of railroad-themed artifacts from train depots across Fulton County including tools, signals, lanterns, telegraph machines, and uniforms.

Other exhibit highlights include a telegraph morse code game, a playhouse switch/watch tower, a monumental-sized storybook about trains, and a toy train set for toddlers to enjoy.

Admission to the National Train Day event is included with a general admission ticket to the museum. Admission to the Museum of Fulton County is only $8 for adults 16 and up, $7 for seniors, and $3 for children ages 6-15. Members and children under 6 are free.

The museum also offers free admission to all active-duty military and veterans and offers discounted $1.00 admission to families with a SNAP/EBT card as part of the Museums for All program.

A discount is also available to Sauder Village members. Museum of Fulton County memberships are available for purchase online or at the museum.

The Fulton County Museum and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

To learn more about the National Train Day event, memberships, special events, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org.

Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.