St. Mary School Advisory Council Begins New School Year

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
NEW SCHOOL YEAR … Pictured are the members of the St. Mary School Advisory Council, who generously serve the school and parish community by providing guidance and support to school leadership. The Advisory Council serves as an important advisory body to the pastor, Father Clement, and the principal, Julie Taylor, offering insight and recommendations in several key areas of school operations. Council members assist with policy formulation, finances, development, marketing and public relations, helping St. Mary School continue to grow and meet the needs of its students and families. Through their time, expertise and commitment to Catholic education, Advisory Council members play an important role in strengthening the school and supporting its mission of providing a quality Catholic education centered on faith, learning and service. St. Mary School is grateful to these dedicated individuals for sharing their talents and working together to support the continued success of the school and its students. In the picture: (Front) Mrs. Hanah Everetts (Parish Council Representative), Mrs. Kiersten Brown, Mrs. Keshia Riblet (Secretary), Mr. Zach Meyer. (Back) Mr. Geoff Bratsberg, Mr. Austin Herman (President), Mr. Dan Boeke (Vice President).