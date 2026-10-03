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SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Pushes Back On Counties, Townships

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Swanton Village Council members voted during their most recent meeting to turn down an emergency medical services contract with Fulton County as well as a waiver of its right to a hearing regarding its share of certain state taxes distributed by the county.

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