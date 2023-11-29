ST. MARY SCHOOL (EDGERTON): Students Celebrate Friendsgiving; Learn About Numbers & Pumpkins

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERFRIENDSGIVING CELEBRATION … The St. Mary Preschool class recently shared a delicious Friendsgiving meal and shared their family art turkeys. This is a very creative flock. Front Row: Ella Meyer, Wyatt Wilcox, Daxten Laney, Addison Rowe, Raelynn Beagle. Middle Row: Beau Herman, Lily Bratsberg, Aiden Diehl, Waylin Boeke, Anakin Liechty, Miya Wilson. Back Row: Emmy Ault, Levi Malcolm, Azlynn Fortney, Ayven Entenman, Saylor Everetts, Clay Stark, Rory Vandemark. PUMPKIN INVESTIGATION … The St. Mary School 1st grade students recently completed a pumpkin investigation lesson. They carved pumpkins and learned about the life cycle of a pumpkin. Then they measured the height and circumference of their pumpkins. Once they opened their pumpkins, they counted the number of seeds inside. They also used the seeds to practice counting by tens. It was such a fun way to get messy and practice math. Pictured are Avery Everetts, Levi Boeke, Carter Adkins, and Abigaile Lindenmeyer NUMBER SENSE INVESTIGATION … The 1st grade students at St. Mary School have been working on their number sense skills. Using objects, they represented each number from 0 to 20. This visual and tactile activity helped students understand how numbers increase as they count up. Pictured are Lousia Sonneberger and Mason Brown.