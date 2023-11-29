Jenny Moden (1953 – 2023)

(Worked As Teacher’s Aide For Delta Schools)

Jenny L. Moden, age 70, of Tedrow, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023, on her 70th birthday, with her loving family by her side. She was born on November 26, 1953 to Lee Eugene and Doris Maxine (Ledyard) Graffice in Wauseon, Ohio.

Jenny graduated from Pettisville High School and went on to earn her Bachelors in Social Work at Defiance College. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Pike-Delta-York, along with various other schools until her retirement.

In retirement, Jenny worked and volunteered for Sauder Village. She enjoyed spending time with her 10 grandchildren, attending her book club, church activities, and her annual visits with her life-long friends from college.

Jenny is survived by her husband of nearly 48 years, John W. Moden; children, Leslie (Phillip) Mahaney, Chester (Sarah) Moden and Valerie (David) Hausch; grandchildren, Camren Berner, Crystal Harvey, Jonathan Cox, Natalie Moden, Sadie Hausch, Hannah Moden, Oliver Mahaney, Adrian Hausch and Diana Hausch; father, Lee Graffice; brother Steve (Pam) Graffice.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Graffice; brother, Jeff Graffice and grandson, David Hausch III, father-in-law, Leonard Moden and mother-in-law, Leona Moden.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Tedrow United Methodist Church, 17699 Fulton County Road J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567, with her funeral service being held at the Tedrow United Methodist Church on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Cochran officiating. Interment will follow at the Tedrow Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the family.

