Juan Martinez (1946 – 2023)

(Retired From ConAgra Foods In Archbold)

Juan Roberto Martinez, age 77, of Bryan Ohio, passed away at 5:20 A.M. on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after an extended illness.

Juan (John) was employed as an HR Manager at La Choy/Con Agra foods in Archbold and retired after 44 years of service.

He enjoyed walks in the park with his beloved dog, Jack and working in his yard and was an avid sports fan. He was a member is St. Patrick Catholic Church and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Juan (John) was born on July 29, 1946, in Brownsville Texas, the son of Santos and Maria Martinez. He married Rosleta O’Day on July 11, 1964, and she preceded him in death on May 28, 2021.

Survivors include two sons, John (Carol) Martinez, of Bryan, and Michael Martinez, of Johnson City, Tennessee; grandchildren, Stacy Kitchen, Cody (Hannah) Herman, Miranda (Josh) Wiles, and Catlin (Blake) Reiman; five great-grandchildren, Weston and Cayson Herman, Hadley and Amelia Reiman, and Elliot Wiles; two sisters, Leonor (Alfonso) Martinez, of Williams Center, Ohio, and Maria Ofelia Caustrita, of Stryker Ohio; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Benito and Jose (Pepe) Martinez.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan. Mass of Christian Burial will follow in the church at 12:00 noon with Reverend Andrew Wellmann officiating. Interment will be in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to St. Patrick Catholic Church or the Williams County Humane Society.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Juan Roberto Martinez, please visit our flower store.