Thursday, March 7, 2024
The Village Reporter
St Mary School (Edgerton) Students Learn About The Ice Age

PHOTO PROVIDED
WOOLLY MAMMOTH … As the St. Mary School students learned about the Ice Age, Mr. Jake Bonnell, father of Grace Bonnell graciously gave a presentation and shared a woolly mammoth tooth that his dad and brother found in 1988 in Amboy, IL. These animals roamed the Great Lakes region until 9,000-12,000 years ago. Mrs. Jane Bowen and her 6th grade helper, Chase Roberts, also shared some dinosaur bones and information on the dinosaurs. Students had an opportunity to closely view the tooth and actually touch the dinosaur bones. Mr. Bonnell also stated that another woolly mammoth tooth was recently found in the same area.

 

