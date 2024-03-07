Williams County Township Association Visits Bryan High School Government Class

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERTOWNSHIP GOVERNMENT … Williams County Township Association Chairman Bob Short, and Vice Chairman Mike Elser met recently with Mrs. Amy Johnson’s junior government class at Bryan High School to talk about township government. They told of how the township form of government was brought to America by the pilgrims in 1620, and Ohio township government began in the early 1800s. The Ohio Township Association was formed in 1928, for the purpose of promoting and preserving township government in Ohio. The state has designated February 1st as Ohio Township Day in the state. Pictured with the class are (L) Bob Short, and (R) Mike Elser, and Mrs. Johnson.