Laura Helf (1953 – 2024)

(Retired From KAMCO In West Unity)

Laura G. Helf, age 70, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Montpelier, Ohio.

Laura worked in the offices of several area businesses over the years. She retired from KAMCO in West Unity. She was an animal lover and would take in and care for all the animals she could.

Laura G. Helf was born on May 25, 1953, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence H. and Lorena B. (Morningstar) Helf.

She graduated from Hilltop High School and earned an Associate Degree from Northwest Technical College.

Laura is survived by her sisters, Linda Miller, and Ladena Ankney, both of Montpelier, nieces and nephews, Becky (Stan) Harris, of Adrian, Michigan, Larry Miller, of Montpelier, Jesse (Donjere) Ankney, of Benton, Arkansas, Loni (Dave) Kesler, of Hicksville and Matt (Sara) McGue, of Knoxville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents.

To honor Laura’s wishes there will be no visitation or services held. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Memorials are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Home. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit Krill Funeral Service