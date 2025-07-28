St. Mary School (Edgerton) Welcomes New Second Grade Teacher

PRESS RELEASE – St. Mary School is pleased to announce the hiring of Tristen Bexten as its new second grade teacher for the upcoming school year.

A Montpelier native, Miss Bexten recently earned her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Toledo.

With a lifelong dream of becoming a teacher, she is excited to begin her career in the classroom. She brings a strong passion for early childhood development and is committed to helping young learners grow both academically and emotionally.

Her teaching philosophy centers on creating a nurturing and supportive environment where every student feels valued and empowered.

“I want each child to feel confident in who they are,” Miss Bexten shared. “My goal is to ensure they know they’re supported and encouraged every step of the way.”

Outside of school, Miss Bexten enjoys staying active, spending time with friends and family, playing with her pets, and traveling.

She is looking forward to joining the St. Mary School community and building meaningful relationships with students, families, and fellow staff members.