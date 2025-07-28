Herbert Taylor (1938- 2025)

Herbert J. Taylor, 87 years of Bryan, passed away Sunday, July 27, 2025, in his home, with his family at his side. Herbert was born June 26, 1938, in Addison, Michigan, the son of the late Herbert J. Hawkins and Mary Elizabeth Taylor.

He married Sharon Ann Stafford on October 26, 1968, in Alvordton, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on November 1, 2019. Herb was a volunteer firefighter for the Village of Alvordton.

He was also the Marshall for the Village of Alvordton for several years. Herb was a packer for Liners Pill Factory.

He previously worked for Brent Roose as a supervisor at Bryan Component Finishing, a welder at Challenge-Cook and a supervisor at Washtenaw Country Club.

Herb enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Herb loved to light firecrackers and scare those in his presence.

Surviving are his seven children, Deb (Russ) Platt of Waldron, Michigan, Rebecca McCutcheon of Hillsdale, Michigan, Elizabeth (Tim) Nolan of Montpelier, Judith (William) Losey of Brooklyn, Michigan, Bonnie Kalka of Toledo, Cheryl Bridge of Pioneer and Charity (Ricky) Reliford, Sr., of Bryan; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon, and two grandsons, Cory Losey and James Miller.

To honor Herb’s request, A celebration of life will take place at a later date. There will be no visitation or services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may give memorial donations to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com