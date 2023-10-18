St. Patrick Girl Scout Troop #12324 Makes Two Donations

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTEROUTDOOR LEARNING AREA … St. Patrick Girl Scout Troop #12324 recently donated $200.00 to St. Patrick Catholic School toward a new outdoor learning area which will transpire on the school’s campus. Pictured at the check presentation from left to right are: Sidney Luce, Annie Kunsman, Bristol Dominique, and Bianca Rodriguez, all Girl Scouts, and Tracy Koenig, St. Patrick School Principal. DONATION FOR POOL IMPROVEMENTS … St. Patrick Girl Scout Troop #12324 made a donation of $1650.00 to the Bryan Swim Team Association for their current fundraising efforts to assist the city of Bryan in replacing the pool heater at Moore Pool. The Girl Scout troop earned funds from Girl Scout cookie sales. The girls have all utilized Moore Pool during various summer swim seasons and were eager to help with the project. This was the first donation received for the pool heater project, which, if fully funded, will replace the heater before the beginning of the 2024 swim season. Pictured left to right: Nichole Wallace and Jenny Kellogg, Bryan Swim Team Association; Sidney Luce, Bristol Dominique, Annie Kunsman and Bianca Rodriguez, Girl Scouts.