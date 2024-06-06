St. Paul’s Methodist Church In Montpelier Hosting Ice Cream Social

ICE CREAM TIME! … Homemade Ice Cream and a full menu will be offered at the Ice Cream Social planned Friday, June 21st at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 402 Broad St., Montpelier. The public is invited to this event, sponsored jointly by St. Paul’s Methodist Women’s and Men’s groups serving from 4:30-7:00 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. The menu includes hot creamed chicken & sloppy joe sandwiches, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, assorted pies & cakes, beverage, and, of course, homemade ice cream, all for freewill donation. Carry-outs are also available. Proceeds go to local mission projects. Shown beginning preparations for the social are, from left to right, front row-Armeda Sawmiller, Ann Fritsch, Gloria Poorman and back row-Ric Michael, Dan Stuckey and Paul Ruble, with scoops & bowls for the ice cream. (PHOTO PROVIDED)