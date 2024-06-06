Parkview Bryan Hospital & Physicians Group Seeking Volunteers

BRYAN, OHIO (June 4, 2024) – Parkview Bryan Hospital and Parkview Physicians Group – Ohio (PPG – Ohio) in Bryan are looking for community members interested in volunteering in a healthcare setting.

If you would like to bring some cheer to another person’s day and possibly reduce any anxiety they may have about their visit, you could be someone who would find volunteering with Parkview fulfilling.

Volunteers for the role of greeter/escorting support are needed for two entrances at Parkview Bryan Hospital and one central location at the main entrance of PPG – Ohio in Bryan.

Volunteers can anticipate helping with tasks such as:

• Welcoming patients, co-workers and visitors

• Walking alongside patients or guiding those in wheelchairs to their destination

• Providing instructions to help patients and visitors find their way through the building

• Maintaining the cleanliness and organization of their assigned area

Other minor tasks may also be asked of volunteers, who, like their co-workers, should be driven by a desire to uphold the high standards of care and customer service that are at the heart of Parkview’s “excellent care for every person, every day” philosophy.

Parkview Bryan Hospital was recognized this spring by The Chartis Center for Rural Health on its 2024 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals list.

The annual recognition highlights outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals. Parkview Bryan was one of only six Ohio hospitals to make the list.

BENEFITS OF VOLUNTEERING

“Being a Parkview volunteer means being part of a very close team – almost like a family,” said Cassie Kurtz, supervisor of volunteer services, Parkview Health. “We strive to recognize our volunteers’ efforts big and small. Not only do volunteers enjoy various recognition efforts from Parkview throughout their service time, but they will also build beautiful relationships with our employees and members of their community.”

Doddie Schmunk, volunteer coordinator for PPG – Ohio in Bryan, agrees. “Volunteering is an amazing way to be a part of a team that truly cares in a place they also call home,” she said. “Parkview has a dedicated way in which we invest in our volunteers, and we grow together as a kind of family.”

“When a volunteer is absent, we miss not just their help, but the person they are. We’re invested in their health and well-being just as much as we are in that of the community. Volunteers can make a difference and improve quality of life for their own family members, friends and neighbors as well as the whole community.”

REQUIREMENTS AND TRAINING

Volunteers receive training to prepare them for their service. “Each volunteer participates in a structured onboarding process in which they learn the full scope of their volunteer role,” said Kurtz.

“Once cleared to serve, the volunteer meets with the team to which they are assigned and goes through department- or role-specific orientation.”

“They gain an understanding of the tasks they’ll be asked to perform, and they receive a tour of the building, the opportunity to meet other teams, and ongoing support from the volunteer office.”

Volunteers commit to at least three consecutive months, working at least one four-hour shift per week on a set schedule. Onboarding can take up to two months to complete as it includes application, reference check, phone interview, vaccine compliance, a drug screening, TB (tuberculosis) testing, and orientation.

Shifts to be filled by volunteers at PPG – Ohio in Bryan include:

• Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon

• Monday, Tuesday, Thursday either 8 a.m. to noon or noon to 4 p.m.

Shifts to be filled at Parkview Bryan Hospital are:

• Main entrance: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to noon or noon to 4 p.m. (one person is needed for each shift)

• West entrance: Monday – Friday, a four-hour block of time between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Interested individuals can apply to become a Parkview volunteer at www.parkview.com. Location of interest – Parkview Bryan or PPG – Ohio, Bryan – should be selected on the application.

Questions about the program should be directed to Cassie Kurtz at cassie.kurtz@parkview.com, or Doddie Schmunk at doddie.schmunk@parkview.com.