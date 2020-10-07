Swanton High School Celebrates 2020 Homecoming

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

By: Bill O’Connell

Like many high schools across America, Swanton High School was able to celebrate homecoming this year but in a very subdued fashion and with many COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Gone from this year’s festivities were the class float building, the Thursday night parade down Main Street and the bonfire that followed.

However, the students and the school administration made the best of what they were allowed to work with. They were allowed to hold their annual kick-ball game and the highly anticipated announcement of the 2020 Homecoming Queen and King.

The 2020 Swanton Homecoming Court is as follows:

Queen – Senior Dottie Kervin – Dottie is the daughter of Kelly Kervin. Her activities include the national Honor Society (NHS), the newspaper and the yearbook. Dottie works as a hostess at Outback Steakhouse. In her free time, she likes to listen to music and hang out with friends.

King – Senior Trent Weigel – Trent is the son of Travis and Susan Weigel. His siblings are Eva and Lucy. Trent is involved in baseball, basketball, football, show choir, NHS and the musical. He enjoys hanging out with friends, riding bikes and going out to eat.

Senior Attendant Emma Operacz – Emma is the daughter of Jenny and Mike Operacz. Her siblings are Jerimiah and Sara. Emma is involved in volleyball, Rotary Interact, softball and NHS and works at Honeybear. In her free time, she likes to hang out with friends, drive around and listen to music.

Senior Attendant Robert Beebe – Robert is the son of Cheryl and Jason Beebe. He currently works at Pawlaczyk’s Evergreen Landscape. Robert loves to garden and spend time with his family and enjoys spending time in nature.

Senior Attendant Baily Arnold – Bailey is the daughter of Jonathan Arnold and Anne and Dave Dodd. Her siblings are Zach Villa, Jeremy Villa, Cody Arnold, Abby Arnold, Owen Dodd and Devon Dodd. Bailey is involved in volleyball, softball and SEED. She works at Kos Garden and enjoys sleeping, Guitar Hero and playing the oboe.

Senior Attendant Connor Cass – Connor is the son of Misty and Steve Cass. He has a brother named Collin. Conner is involved in show choir, football, wrestling and golf. He is employed at Skyzone and enjoys wakeboarding and spending time with friends.

Senior Attendant Avril Roberts – Avril is the daughter of Shannon DeBoef and John Sexton. She has a sister named Montana Roberts. Avril participates in volleyball, track, cheerleading and NHS. She enjoys singing, dancing and going out with friends.

Senior Attendant Andrew Thornton – Andrew is the son of Missy and Dennis Thornton. He has a sibling named Taylor. Andrew is involved in basketball and show choir and spends his free time playing basketball.

Senior Attendant Jasmin Kenzie – Jasmin is the daughter of Jim Kenzie and Michelle Leverette. Her siblings are Alex and Zach Kenzie and James and Alex Ortiz. Jasmin participates in cheerleading, show choir, NHS (President), Student Council (President), SEED and BPA Accounting. In her free time, she likes spending time with her niece and her friends and also enjoys baking and listening to music.

Senior Blaine Pawlowicz – Blaine is the son of Marla and Ryan Pawlowicz. His siblings’ names are Reece and Macy. Blaine is involved in golf, track, NHS and Student Council. His free time is spent golfing, surfing and cycling.

Junior Attendant Macy Pawlowicz – Macy is the daughter of Marla and Ryan Pawlowicz. Her siblings’ names are Reece and Blaine. Macy is involved in Student Council, NHS, SEED, soccer, basketball, track and show choir. She enjoys spending time with friends and family and playing and watching sports.

Junior Attendant Lathan Pawlowicz – Lathan is the son of Dale and Erin Pawlowicz. He has a brother named Carson Pawlowicz. Lathan is involved in football, track and show choir. In his free time, he enjoys playing the harmonica.

Junior Attendant Carolina Vargas – Carolina is the daughter of Dan and Julie Vargas. Her siblings are Seiena, Maya and Gabby Vargas. Carolina is involved in soccer, basketball, track NHS and SEED. She works at Tano’s Pizza and likes to spend time with friends and family.

Junior Attendant Hugo Alonso – Hugo is the son of Ronnie and Lindsay Rico. His siblings are Christian, Jackson and Gracie. Hugo plays soccer and enjoys hanging out with friends.

Sophomore Attendant Alaina Pelland – Alaina is the daughter of Elisha and Craig Pelland. Her siblings are Taylor, Clayton and Mady. Alaina participates in soccer, basketball, softball show choir and SEED. She enjoys hanging out with friends and sports.

Sophomore Attendant Ethan Hensley – Ethan is the son of Joe and Alysia Hensley. He has a brother named Riley. Ethan is involved in soccer and football. In his spare time, he plays video games and sports.

Freshman Attendant Olivia Gowing – Olivia is the daughter of Torrey Diller and James Gowing. Her siblings are Tyler ands Hunter Gowing. Olivia is involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, track, Student Council and SEED. She enjoys hanging out with friends and family.

Freshman Attendant Luke Arnold – Luke is the son of Carrie and Jacob Arnold. His siblings are Brady and Zoe Arnold. Luke is involved in football, Student council and track. He likes playing video games and hanging out with friends and family.

