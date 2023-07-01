Rosa Perez (1931 – 2023)

(Worked For 25+ Years At Fayette Tubular)

ARCHBOLD – Rosa Garcia Perez, age 92 of Archbold, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus, June 30, 2023 at 2:59am at Defiance Hospice with her loving children by her side.

She was born in Eagle Pass, Texas on April 21, 1931, to the late Victor & Emilia Garcia. She was married to the late Marcos M. Perez Sr. on January 4, 1950.

Rosa was a loving mother to her 8 children and a loyal wife to her husband Marcos for 44 years until he went home to be with the Lord.

Her life was rooted and grounded in Jesus Christ. She lived a life of loving the Lord, setting a beautiful example to her 5 generations.

She was a faithful member at Templo Cristiano Church in Archbold for many, many years. There she faithfully gave and served her church family who were very dear to her heart.

Rosa was a loyal employee at Fayette Tubular for 25+ years. There she met many lifelong dear friends.

She was a wonderful cook and known for making the best tamales and empanadas in Northwest Ohio.

She loved to cook for her family any time they would stop by to visit. She enjoyed cross stitching, crocheting, gardening, and canning in her free time.

Her favorite thing above all else, was spending countless hours reading her bible and spending time in prayer with the Lord.

Surviving are her children: Regina (Abel) Rodriguez of Archbold, Marcos Jr. of West Unity, late Gloria (Alberto) Jaramillo of Fayette, Rojelio (Penny) of West Unity, Stella (William) Bisbing of Hudson, Mi., Rosalinda Barrera of Archbold, Mary (Jose) Alvarez of Fayette, Joel (Dora) Perez of Stryker. Rosa also leaves behind 23 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents Victor & Emilia Garcia she was preceded in death by her husband Marcos M. Perez Sr., her daughter Gloria Jaramillo, her grandson Jeramey M. Perez, granddaughter infant Johanna R. Williams, and her granddaughter Jody A. Riley. Along with her 3 brothers, 3 sisters.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette Oh., from 1:00 – 4:00 & 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Funeral services will also be held at Templo Cristiano in Archbold, on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM, where visitation will precede the service, starting at 9:30 AM. The Rev. Misale Rodriguez will officiate. Resting place, Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette, OH, to follow.

Expressions of sympathy, in the form of monetary donations, may be given to Templo Cristiano Church. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette has been entrusted with arrangements.