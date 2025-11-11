State Officer Visits Delta FFA Chapter

PRESS RELEASE – On October 10th the Ohio FFA State Treasurer Taylor Johnson came to Delta High School and spent the whole day teaching valuable lessons to our students.

The members got to engage in activities planned by Taylor and they had fun. The games consisted of headbands, no speak Pictionary, be so for real, and telephone. These activities taught us the importance of communication through words and actions.

The members had a blast, and like always, competed against each other to better themselves. This day was definitely one to remember, thank you so much for stopping by Taylor!

You taught us so much in a short amount of time, we can’t wait to see who will visit us next year! Pictured above is the Ag Business class with Taylor Johnson (3rd from right).