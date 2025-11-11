Delta FFA Competes In County Trapshoot

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DELTA TEAM … Coach Scott Elton, Hunter Elton, Archer Andrews, Hunter Heinemann, Trevor Rohrs, McCoy Tedrow, Ashlynn Tedrow, Coach Jeff Andrews.

PRESS RELEASE – Trapshooting is a practice of shooting targets that are launched from a single “house” or machine, generally away from the shooter.

This competition was on October 14th at the Fulton County Sportsmen Club. The students attended multiple practices that were every Thursday to hone their skills.

The team placings consisted of Hunter Elton 1st, Hunter Heinemann 2nd, Trevor Rohrs 3rd, Archer Andrews 4th, Ashlynn Tedrow 5th, and McCoy Tedrow 6th.

Overall, the Delta team placed 2nd, these students worked very hard and attended all the practices they could. Nice job everyone!

Thank you to the Sportsmen Club for hosting the county event and thanks to coaches Jeff Andrews and Scott Elton!