State Patrol Announces Results Of Sobriety Checkpoint In Williams County

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Defiance – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced the results of an OVI checkpoint that was held in Williams County on May 13, 2022.

There were approximately 488 vehicles checked during the operation, which resulted in two vehicles being diverted for further investigation of impaired driving.

There were no OVl arrests that resulted from the checkpoint. There was one OVI arrest that resulted from nearby saturation patrols.

There was one arrest for misdemeanor possession of marijuana at the checkpoint.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorist to drive sober or designate a sober driver.