Ellen Stutzman (1928-2022)

Ellen J. Stutzman, age 93, of Wauseon, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 with her loving husband by her side at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

She was born at home on August 3, 1928 in Delta, Ohio to Kenzie “Brice” and Florence “Vera” (Ingraham) Mann.

She was a graduate of Delta High School and retired from Fulton County Health Center after 36 years of service as their Director of Medical Records.

On November 22, 1947 Ellen married Dail W. Stutzman and they spent 74 wonderful years together. Dail and Ellen were longtime members of Christ United Methodist Church – Wauseon, Ohio.

Following retirement, she thoroughly enjoyed playing the organ in the church at Sauder Village.

Ellen and her husband, Dail spent many winters in Haines City, Florida and many memories were made at the cottage in Devils Lake, Michigan.

Not only did they love wintering in Florida they were world travelers, having visited Hawaii, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Bahamas and many places here in the United States.

Above everything, Ellen loved her family, from the children to the great-grandchildren, spending time with them was her pride and joy.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Dail W. Stutzman; daughters, Daileen (Thomas) Silhavy and Jane (Thomas) Moyer; grandsons, Andrew (Jacki) Moyer, Marc (Jessica) Silhavy, Benjamin (Jessica) Moyer and Ned (Sue) Silhavy; great-grandchildren, Payton, Addison and Brooklyn Moyer; Trenton Moyer; Adam, Andrew and Matthew Silhavy; sister-in-law, Annabelle Green and many dear nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Margaret Schlatter, Paul Mann and Adam Mann.

The family will receive guests from 10 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Her Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, Pastor Donna Stutzman and Pastor Mark Vincent officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery, CR 11.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Sauder Village or to Christ United Methodist Church – Wauseon, Ohio.