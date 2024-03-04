State Patrol Investigates Commercial Roll-Over In Defiance County

Defiance – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigating a single commercial vehicle crash. The crash occurred at approximately 5:12 PM on Sunday March 3, 2024. The crash was on State Route 18 one half mile west of Harris Road.

Curtis Stewart, age 65, of Deshler Ohio, was westbound on State Route 18. Mr. Stewart was driving a 2004 Peterbilt with a tanker trailer of milk.

While negotiating a curve, he drove off the west side of State Route 18 and overturned. The crash caused damage to the trailer which released several thousand gallons of milk.

Mr. Stewart was transported from the scene by South Richland Township EMS to Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, South Richland Fire, Defiance EMA, Defiance County Hazardous Materials Team, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and John’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation.