Karen Hayes (1945 – 2024)

(Delta Resident; Worked In Many Area Restaurants)

Karen Louise Hayes, age 78, passed away unexpectedly at her Delta home, March 2, 2024. She was born on July 6, 1945 to Robert Dallas Dorris and Eileen Dorris.

Karen was a 1963 graduate of Southfield High School in Southfield, MI. A waitress throughout her working career, she served at local restaurants including, Smith’s, Gene’s Place, Eve’s, Tiffany’s, and Holly’s.

During this time, she built friendships with many local patrons and regulars. Karen enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and found comfort in caring for her feline family.

She is survived by her son, Rick Sievert of Delta; daughter, Melissa (Gordon) Hildreth of Delta; sister, Patricia Lambros of Kentucky; brother, Larry Dorris of Colorado; grandchildren, Darcie, Grant, and Nathan (Rachel) Hildreth, Kacey (Alvaro) Sievert and Jacob (Cortnee) Sievert; great grandchildren, Elliott Hildreth, Alexis Champada, Mercedes Sievert, Roman Moreno, Lucas Moreno, Cheslee, Bryce, Everett, and Archer Sievert.

In addition to her parents, Robert, and Eileen; Karen was preceded in death by her stepfather, who helped raise her, Richard B. Harper.

In honoring her wishes, there will be no public services. Private interment will be at Winameg Cemetery near Delta. Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy may make memorial contributions to the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co Rd F, Archbold, Ohio 43502 in her memory.

Please visit www.barnesfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to Karen’s family.