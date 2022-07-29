State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Swanton Man

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) Springfield Twp – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 2 near Crissey Road in Springfield Township, Lucas County.

On July 29th at approximately 10:27 A.M. a 1999 Dodge Ram truck was westbound on State Route 2 when the driver, Mr. Steven Robinson from Swanton, Ohio, suffered a possible medical emergency.

Mr. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway, striking an electrical pole before coming to rest against a tree. Mr. Robinson was declared deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

Mr. Robinson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and no drug or alcohol use is suspected.

The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Township Fire Department.