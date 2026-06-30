State Patrol Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Lima

LIMA – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle. The crash occurred at approximately 5:39 a.m. on N. West Street in American Township in Allen County.

The preliminary investigation determined a Cadillac CTS, operated by Tamara Hall, 55, Elida, was southbound and failed to yield while turning into the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution and struck a northbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by Joseph Foust IV, 33, Lima.

Foust sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center where he succumbed to fatal injuries. Hall sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lima Police Department, Lima Fire Department, American Township Fire Department, and Kenny’s Towing & Recovery.

The crash remains under investigation.