FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Dave & Mary Borer

In 2026, the United States of America is celebrating 250 years, the Fayette Bull Thistle Festival and Parade is celebrating 50 years of community and fun, and Dave and Mary Borer of Fayette are celebrating 50 years of marriage!

The Borers, both Evergreen High School graduates, met through Mary’s best friend, who happened to be Dave’s sister. They were married on July 10, 1976, and have five adult children and nine grandchildren, ages 6 to 19.

If you’re local to Fayette, you may know that Dave has been operating May-Day Welding, LLC for 34 years, has been the mayor of Fayette since 2016, and has served as a village council member since 2010.

Mary served as Fayette postal clerk for 37 years and also OIC (Officer In Charge) for Alvordton, Fayette, Kunkle, Lyons, and Pioneer. They are active members of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church.

“We got involved at the Fayette Senior Center after I retired,” Mary said. “I saw how much fun the seniors were having, and I wanted to join in. We love the day trips. We went to Shipshewana and a Toledo Mud Hens game in May, and we had a blast.

“The senior center offers a lot of good activities and programs. We especially enjoy the music. Dorothy (site manager) and Donna (site aide) do a great job,” Mary said.

When the monthly menu is posted, Dave looks forward to sloppy joe sandwiches while Mary likes the fish. “And we like the ham loaf, too. That seems to be a favorite for a lot of people. Lunches are so reasonably priced,” Mary added.

When the Borers are not attending senior center events, they are avid campers and enjoy marking items off their bucket lists.

“We got to travel to the Grand Canyon and look forward to riding our bicycles on Mackinac Island’s eight-mile path,” Mary added that they are grateful to have had 50 years together, concluding, “If I had to do it all over again, I would!”