Wednesday, September 27
Sports

High School Sports Scoreboard For September 26, 2023

Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

GIRLS TENNIS

Wauseon 4 Ayersville 1

Bryan 4 Elida 1

Archbold 4 Toledo Christian 1

BOYS SOCCER

Evergreen 2 Archbold 1

Wauseon 2 Delta 0

Bryan 11 Swanton 0

Northwood 3 Pettisville 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold 4 Continental 1

VOLLEYBALL

Liberty Center 3 Delta 0

Archbold 3 Bryan 0

Patrick Henry 3 Wauseon 0

Evergreen 3 Swanton 2

Stryker 3 Montpelier 0

Hilltop 3 Edon 0

Pettisville 3 Fayette 0

Holgate 3 North Central 1

Fairview 3 Edgerton 0

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Holgate 19 Hicksville 51 Edgerton 64

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Holgate 25 Edgerton 36

 

