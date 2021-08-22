State Patrol Investigating Single Vehicle Fatal Crash On Ohio Turnpike In Franklin Township

Franklin Twp. – The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash which occurred on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 29 in Franklin Township, Fulton County on August 21, 2021 at approximately 12:20 PM.

A 2008 Volvo commercial truck was eastbound on IR 80 when it exited the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The release of his identity is pending notification of his next-of-kin.

Alcohol and/or drug use is not believed to have been a factor in the crash and a safety belt was in use.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Archbold Fire/EMS, Fayette-Gorham Fire Department, Wauseon Fire Department, and Ohio Turnpike Maintenance.