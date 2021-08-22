Judy Lord (1943-2021)

Judy A. Lord, age 77, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and a long time resident of Bryan, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her family at 6:35 P.M. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Park Place Senior Living in Fort Wayne.

Judy was born in McComb, Ohio, on November 30, 1943, to the late Paul and Bernice (Kersh) Okuly. She married Jim Lord on November 1, 1974, and he preceded her in death on October 13, 2010.

Survivors include her daughters, Tracy O’Brien and her husband, Robert Bolenbaugh, of Fort Wayne, and Terri (Jim) Morr, of Bryan; three grandchildren, Alex, Margo and Tara Morr, all of Bryan, and brothers, Jim (Marsha) Okuly, of Fostoria, and Jay (Jan) Okuly, of Forest, Ohio.

Judy was a graduate of Findlay High School, and a 1962 graduate of the Ohio State School of Cosmetology. She worked 15 years in Bryan as a hair stylist at Maxell’s, and then as the owner and operator of the Shampoo Bowl hair salon.

Later, she held various jobs including one as a pharmacy technician at Walmart in Bryan, Ohio, and Sebring, Florida. Her hobbies included golfing, country line dancing, flower gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Judy’s life will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Shiffler Cemetery near Bryan at a later date.

Memorials are requested to Heartland Hospice, the American Cancer Society, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

