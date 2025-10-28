State Patrol Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash In Defiance County

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on October 28, 2025, at approximately 1:56 P.M, at the intersection of The Bend Road and Buckskin Road in Delaware Township, Defiance County.

A 2018 GMC Acadia, operated by Robert Peel Jr, age, 33, of Angola, Indiana was traveling east on Buckskin Road. A 2021 Kia Soul, operated by Mary Chapman, age 63, and her front seat passenger, John Chapman, age 42, were traveling north on The Bend Road.

The GMC Acadia failed to yield at the posted stop sign at the intersection, striking the Kia Soul. The GMC traveled off the northeast side of the roadway, striking a utility box and stop sign. The Kia Soul traveled off the northeast side of the roadway and overturned.

Peel Jr. was wearing a safety belt and was transported to Parkview Bryan Hospital by Delaware Township

EMS with minor injury. Mary Chapman was wearing a safety belt and was transported to Parkview Bryan Hospital by Sherwood EMS, where she was pronounced deceased.

John Chapman was not wearing a safety belt and was transported to Mercy Health Defiance Hospital with critical injuries. John Chapman was later flown to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center by Mercy LifeFlight.

Defiance Post Troopers were assisted at the crash scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance County Engineer’s Office, Sherwood Fire/EMS, Delaware Township Fire/EMS, Defiance City EMS, Mercy LifeFlight, Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office, and John’s Towing. The intersection was closed for approximately two hours.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to stop and yield at stop signs, and to always wear a safety belt. The crash remains under investigation.