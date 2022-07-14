Stolen Dog From West Unity Area Safely Returned To Owner

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 14, 2022

News Article Views: 991

STOLEN DOG … West Unity Police Chief J.R. Jones said that they received a report of a stolen dog, obtained a search warrant and were able to find the missing Mini Australian Shepherd and returned the 8-month-old puppy back to its owner.

By: Daniel Cooley

There is a happy ending to a dog that was stolen in the West Unity area. An eight-month old Mini Australian Shepherd has been returned to its owner by the West Unity Police Department.

“We took a report, followed up on it and got a search warrant,” said West Unity police chief J.R. Jones. ” We took possession of the dog and returned it to its owner.”

Because it’s an ongoing investigation in which West Unity Police is working with the county prosecutor, Jones declined to elaborate further, including giving the name of the owner.

Daniel can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, https://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Stolen Dog From West Unity Area Safely Returned To Owner"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*