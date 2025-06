(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

55TH REUNION … The Stryker High School Class of 1970 held their 55th class reunion at the Stoney Ridge Winery on Saturday, May 31st. Those in attendance included: (Seated Left to Right) Dennis St. John, Jack Rupp, Harry Ltaye, and Jim Garber. (Standing Left to Right) Donna (Stuckey) Chupp, Sue (Beck) Miller, Brenda (Hageman) Cline, Cathay (Ruffer) McEwen, Jane (Juillard) Guillen, Renee (Seigneur) Davis, and Marcella (Clark) Stoll.