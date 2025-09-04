New Hope Community Church Hosting Williams County Senior Health & Wellness Fair

PRESS RELEASE – The Williams County Department of Aging, in collaboration with area health and wellness agencies, will present the Williams County Senior Health & Wellness EXPO on Tuesday, September 30th from 8:30am to 1pm at New Hope Community Church, 203 Old Farm Trail in Bryan.

This event is dedicated to empowering older adults in our community by providing them with essential resources to enhance their health, well-being, and overall quality of life.

The EXPO will feature an impressive lineup of community organizations and healthcare providers who will share valuable information on various topics, including healthcare services, nutrition and fitness programs and other essential needs.

As attendees arrive, they will have the opportunity to enjoy breakfast items and coffee provided by Ohioans Home Healthcare, Fountain Park Assisted Living & Memory Care and New Hope Community Church.

This event will include a demonstration of Falls and Safety in The Home, End of Life Preparedness and a Healthy Food Demonstration.

Williams County Health Department will be there to coordinate the Drug Take Back Program and NW Ohio health providers will be able to provide health screenings including blood pressure, glucose and balance testing. After lunch, Williams County YMCA will lead all in a healthy stretch.

Attendees will be entertained during the FREE lunch by the Good News Bluegrass Gospel Band and as in previous years, door prizes will be awarded!

Call (419)633-4317 or stop by any Williams County Senior Center to register by September 19th, 2025.