Stryker Girls Basketball Hands Out Postseason Awards

POSTSEASON HARDWARE … Awards night was held Monday, March 3rd for the Stryker High School girls basketball team. Pictured left to right: Reiss Creighton – 2nd year letter winner, 2nd team BBC, Scholar Athlete BBC, 2nd team District 7, Most Improved, Defensive MVP, Lady Panther Award; Abby Oberlin – 3rd year letter winner, Honorable Mention BBC, Scholar Athlete BBC, 2nd Team District 7; Grace Froelich – 2nd year letter winner, 1st team BBC, Scholar Athlete BBC, 1st team District 7, Highest Free Throw percentage; Addalee Fulk – 1st year letter winner; Aubrey Clemens – 2nd year letter winner, Honorable Mention District 7; Anna Donovan – 1st year letter winner, most rebounds. Missing from picture: Allie Ruffer – 3rd letter winner.