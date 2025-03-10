Richard “Big Rich” Buehrer (1962 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Cars And Riding His Harley)

Big Rich. The man, the myth, the legend. It is with heavy hearts and empty stomachs that we bid farewell to one of the best cooks this world has ever known.

He rode all the way up the stairway to Heaven on his cherry red Harley in the early morning of March 5, 2025, leaving behind a lifetime of sarcasm, inappropriate jokes, and an extensive car parts collection.

Born on December 20, 1962, Big Rich was a true jack of all trades: he gave life to cars we thought would never run again, helped plants cheat death, explored the great outdoors, and made sure no conversation ever stayed serious for too long.

He had a passion for all things loud and fast, whether that be firearms, muscle cars, or his own unfiltered (and often not asked for) opinions.

He was a master at firing-up: from fireworks, to his Cushman, to his kids’ tempers. If it sparked, revved, or made people jump, it had his attention.

There wasn’t a day that went by where he wasn’t wrenching on something or someone. He had an unparalleled ability to listen when we needed it. He was our sounding board and, shockingly enough, sometimes our voice of reason.

One of the best things about our dad is that he never wanted us to change or hide who we were. He wanted us to be loud and proud. Yet, when he wasn’t offering those wonderful traits, you had better watch out.

Although he may no longer be here to offer his signature tough love and sarcastic wisdom, we can take comfort in knowing he’s up there somewhere cracking jokes with the big guy and arguing that he should get the first parking spot for his cosmic Harley.

He is survived by his five children: Richie Buehrer, Justin Buehrer, Jacob Buehrer, Jody Richardson (Buehrer), and Janey Buehrer; as well as his sisters Gail (Suzie) Grime and Sharon Dauwalter. His legacy is also being carried on through five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In honor of Big Rich, we invite friends and family to join us in a Celebration of his Life on March 15, 2025 at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home, 400 West Main Street in Delta, Ohio from 10AM to 1PM with his Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Aetna – Winameg Cemetery in Winameg.

In true Big Rich fashion, formal attire is highly discouraged. Break out your Harley gear or come as you are, preferably with a funny story to share (we know there are a lot of them). Fireworks are optional but highly encouraged (where legal, of course).