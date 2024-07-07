EDON SCHOOL BOARD: Salary Increases Approved For Administrative Staff

By: Jenna Frisby

Edon Board of Education held their monthly meeting on Monday, June 24th. Located inside the school’s media center, the meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m.

In attendance were board members: Cody Best, Patty Eicher, Ashley Reed, Jamie Schaffter, and David Wehrle as well as five members from the community.

Eicher then made a motion, which was seconded by Wehrle and passed by the board with a 5-0 vote, to approve the following agenda items:

– The minutes from their May 13, 2024 meeting.

– Financial Reports for May 2024.

– The Amended Certificate request from the County Auditor.

– The FY24 412 Certificate.

– The Then & Now Certificate for May 2024.

– The Estimated Revenue and Permanent Appropriations for FY25.

– The following Donations: Sam Steffes Memorial $65.00; Pop Tabs recycled – Cinderella Project $30.00

Misc. – Library $0.63; Northwest Township Fire Department – Post Prom $200.00; Jim & Nancy Gallehue – Arion Music Award $35.00.

– The contract agreement with the Northwest Ohio Education Service Center for the 24-25 Mentor Program

– The Technical Services Agreement with Northern Buckeye Education Council for the 24-25 school year.

– The NBEC Schools PLP Agreement (NOVA) for the 24-25 school year.

– The NWOCA Membership Fees for the 24-25 school year.

– The Fiscal Agent for Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE)-IDEA Grant consortium for the 24-25 school year.

– Permission to participate in all federal programs for the 24-25 fiscal year. Community and parental input is welcomed and appreciated.

– Permission to participate in the 24-25 Federal Lunch and Breakfast Programs. This includes free and reduced lunches and breakfasts and the commodity program.

– Breakfast and Lunch prices for the 24-25 school year to be as follows: Regular Breakfast $1.90; Adult; Breakfast $2.40; Regular Lunch: K-3 $2.65, 4-6 $2.90, 7-12 $3.15, Adults $4.10, Milk $0.50.

The Agreement with Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training & Rehabilitation Center for the 24-25 school year.

Property & Liability Insurance Policy for July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025. The renewal of the cafeteria software maintenance agreement with Esber Cash Register for the 24-25 school year.

The board then heard reports from the treasurer, principals and the superintendent. Mentioned was the success of the graduation ceremony, the participation of students in the summer school program, awards that were given to students for Bomer Pride at the end of the school year, a talent show that was performed by students, preliminary state assessment results, bus inspections to take place, and custodial summer work that was to be done.

The board then moved on to new business in which the following items were motioned on, seconded and passed with board approval of a 5-0 vote on all items:

– 24-25 Student Handbooks: Classified Employees and Athletic Handbook.

– The transfer of $913.78 from the Class of 24 to the General Fund.

– NEOLA Policy Update Vol. 42, No. 2 as drafted and presented.

– 24-25 Student Activity Handbook.

– Transportation agreement with Edgerton Local School District for 24-25 school year.

– Shared speech agreement with Edgerton Local School District for 24-25 school year.

– Shared services agreement with Archbold for Spanish Instructor services for 24-25 school year.

Arps Dairy Inc. as the dairy/milk vendor for the 24-25 school year.

– Accept the resignation of Jennifer Radabaugh as HS Math teacher at the end of the 23-24 contract year.

– Accept the resignation of Jennifer Radabaugh as National Honor Society Advisor for the 24-25 contract year.

– Accept the resignation of Kathleen Jones as elementary teacher effective June 18, 2024.

– Accept the resignation of Lucus Jordan as Science teacher at the end of the 23-24 contract year.

– Accept the resignation of Cindy Slattery, AM Four County Route, at the end of the 23-24 contract year.

– Approve the following supplemental contracts for the 24-25 school year. Jamie Mason – Varsity Cheer Advisor (Fall & Winter); Madison Stairhime – Junior High Cheer Advisor; Kayli McCullough – Junior High Volleyball; Allison Herman – Junior High Volleyball.

– Approve the non-teaching contract for Dar Thiel-AM Four County Route.

– The updated salary schedule for the position of assistant to the treasurer for the 24-25 school year as drafted and presented.

The board then motioned to go into executive session in order to discuss personnel. The executive session was entered at 6:27pm and exited at 7:09pm.

Upon exiting executive session, the board then voted on the following motions, of which were all approved with a board vote of 5-0 on all items: elementary principal, high school principal, superintendent and treasurer salary increases.

With no further business the board then adjourned their meeting at 7:10 p.m. The Edon BOE will hold their next scheduled meeting on July 15th at 5:30pm in the school’s media center.